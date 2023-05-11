Pete Townshend's solo albums 'Rough Mix' and 'Empty Glass' being reissued on half speed mastered vinyl

Pete Townshend's solo catalog is the latest to get the reissue treatment on half speed mastered vinyl.

The first two releases in the series are Rough Mix, Pete's 1977 collaboration with late Small Faces bass player Ronnie Lane, and his 1980 solo album Empty Glass. Both will be available June 23 but can be preordered now.

Both albums have been mastered on limited edition black vinyl by noted producer and engineer Jon Astley, who's also Pete's former brother-in-law. The half speed mastering technique produces superior quality vinyl LPs. The albums have also been repackaged in their original sleeves; Empty Glass also comes with a 12-by-24-inch poster.

Rough Mix, whose best known track is "My Baby Gives It Away," was recorded during The Who's hiatus after their 1976 tour. It features contributions from The Who's John Entwistle, as well as Eric Clapton, who co-wrote the track "Annie," and The Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts.

In addition to compositions by Townshend and Lane, the album features a cover of country star Don Williams' 1976 #1 hit "Til All the Rivers Run Dry."

Empty Glass features one of Townshend's biggest solo hits, "Let My Love Open the Door," as well as the classic rock staple "Rough Boys." Its songs were inspired by what Townshend was going through at the time, including substance abuse, problems in his marriage and his sadness over the 1978 death of Who drummer Keith Moon.

