Peter Frampton adds second leg to his Let’s Do It Again tour

Peter Frampton has added additional dates to his Let's Do It Again tour.

The new leg consists of nine shows, kicking off June 13 in Seattle and wrapping June 29 in Las Vegas.

"It's the Let's Do It Again tour. Why not?" Frampton says in a video posted to Instagram. "I feel good, wanna come out and see you guys and play some music."

A ticket presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m., with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

Frampton, who was inducted into the Rock Hall in October, announced his Let's Do It Again tour in January, with the first leg set to kick off with a 10-show run starting March 30 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and wrapping April 19 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. A complete list of dates can be found at Frampton.com.

