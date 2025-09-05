Peter Frampton to be featured in latest episode of 'The Art of Music'

Guitar great Peter Frampton takes center stage for the latest installment in the public television series The Art of Music. The episode was filmed in front of a live audience at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Frampton is interviewed by Gov’t Mule founder Warren Haynes in the episode, with the pair teaming up for performances of such Frampton classics as "Do You Feel Like We Do," "Baby I Love Your Way" and "Show Me the Way."

"It was wonderful performing for The Art of Music series," says Frampton. "It's such a unique way of putting art and music together and to have done this at The Met, what an honor."

Frampton's episode of The Art of Music will debut Saturday on PBS stations, and will also stream on The Art of Music's website and the PBS app.

Frampton is set to kick off a new leg of his Let's Do It Again Tour on Oct. 17. A complete list of dates can be found at Frampton.com.

