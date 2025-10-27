Peter Frampton celebrating 50th anniversary of 'Frampton Comes Alive!' with 'Live at Analog' taping

Peter Frampton is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his iconic live album Frampton Comes Alive! with a special performance.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be featured in a special episode of the Recorded Live at Analog series, dubbed Frampton Comes Alive 50th, Hits and More, which will be recorded on Nov. 8 at the Analog Hotel in Nashville.

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Released in January 1976, Frampton Comes Alive! helped launch Frampton to stardom, with the album becoming one of the bestselling live albums of all time. It features live performances of now-iconic Frampton tunes like "Show Me the Way," "Baby, I Love Your Way" and "Do You Feel Like We Do," which all became top-15 hits.

The album would go on to become Frampton’s only #1 record, spending 10 nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot. In 2020 it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

