Peter Frampton is Positively Thankful as he gets ready for new tour

Peter Frampton will launch his Positively Thankful tour in September, and he tells ABC Audio the inspiration for the tour’s name came from all the love he received after he was nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

“After seeing the outpouring of support from the fans … I was just totally honored and thrilled that so many people voted and kept voting,” he shares. “We were talking and I said, 'Well, it needs to be something positive and thankful.'” His manager suggested naming the tour just that.

But a little over four years ago it didn’t look like we’d ever be seeing Frampton onstage again. In 2019 he announced his farewell tour after being diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, which made it difficult for him to play guitar.

He says he decided to stop touring because he "didn't feel that I was going to be at the top of my game much longer, and I didn't want to go out there and not feel I'm doing well.”

But lucky for fans, he changed his mind.

“Yes, my hands are slightly affected, but I'm adapting and I'm enjoying playing still,” he says. “So there might be a few less notes, but there's a hell of a lot of meaning behind each note now.”

Frampton's Positively Thankful tour kicks off Sept. 8 in North Charleston, South Carolina. A complete list of dates can be found at frampton.com.

And all that fan support paid off, as Frampton will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 19 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The ceremony will stream live on Disney+, followed by a special airing on ABC at a later date.

