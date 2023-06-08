Peter Frampton set for Tommy Emmanuel’s Guitar Camp in Nashville

Here's a chance to get up close and personal with Peter Frampton. The legendary guitarist just announced he's taking part in Tommy Emmanuel's Guitar Camp USA, set for September 21-24 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.

"I'm honored and very excited to be joining Tommy and lots of other great players for this wonderful event," Frampton shares on Instagram, adding with a wink, "You never know what's gonna happen."

The four-day festival offers a plethora of activities for guitar players of all levels: performances by Emanuel and instructors, open mics, intimate groups and more, with workshops “strictly about immersing oneself in the joys of music and our lovely surroundings!”

Tickets are on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.