Peter Frampton shares preview of upcoming live album

Peter Frampton has given fans a preview of his upcoming live album, Peter Frampton At Royal Albert Hall, which will be released September 1.

The rocker shared the live performance of his classic track "Show Me The Way," which was the lead single off his 1975 album, Frampton. The live version, which appeared on Frampton's classic 1976 album, Frampton Comes Alive, was a top 10 hit for the artist.

Peter Frampton at Royal Albert Hall was recorded during the guitarist's sold-out concert at London's Royal Albert Hall in November 2022. It will be released on CD and digitally and is available for preorder now.

