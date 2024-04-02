Peter Frampton enjoys playing with other artists: “I’m a guitar player first and foremost”

"I've always enjoyed doing sessions for other people because everybody works differently," he tells RockOn magazine. "Every artist has different material, and I enjoy bringing my creativity as a guitarist. I'm a guitar player first and foremost. Even if I've got a cold, I can still do a good solo."
Frampton is currently nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and he's anticipating "a wonderful next couple of years" if he gets in. Those years will also include the 50th anniversary of his iconic live album Frampton Comes Alive in 2026, which is a milestone that won't be forgotten.
Frampton's current tour hits Omaha, Nebraska, on April 3, with dates confirmed through April 14 in San Diego. A complete list of shows can be found at frampton.com.
