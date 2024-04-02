Peter Frampton enjoys playing with other artists: “I’m a guitar player first and foremost”

While Peter Frampton is a rock star in his own right, he's had no problem stepping out of the spotlight and lending his guitar expertise to other artists, and in a new interview he reveals why he likes to do it.

"I've always enjoyed doing sessions for other people because everybody works differently," he tells RockOn magazine. "Every artist has different material, and I enjoy bringing my creativity as a guitarist. I'm a guitar player first and foremost. Even if I've got a cold, I can still do a good solo."

But there are things that can slow him down. In 2019 Frampton was diagnosed with the progressive disease inclusion body myositis, which affects his hands, although for now he can still play. In fact, he's currently on his Never Ever Say Never tour.

“I’ve got to have the wherewithal to be able to play, and I’m adapting, but I am losing strength in my hands,” he says. “But between the audience and the adrenaline and my love of playing music, especially guitar, somehow I pull it off every night.”

Frampton is currently nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and he's anticipating "a wonderful next couple of years" if he gets in. Those years will also include the 50th anniversary of his iconic live album Frampton Comes Alive in 2026, which is a milestone that won't be forgotten.

“We’re going to have a big party,” he says. “I hope I’ll be able to do some playing then.”

Frampton's current tour hits Omaha, Nebraska, on April 3, with dates confirmed through April 14 in San Diego. A complete list of shows can be found at frampton.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.