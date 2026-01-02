Peter Gabriel announces new album, 'o/i'

Peter Gabriel performs at Little Caesars Arena on September 29, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

Peter Gabriel is starting the new year with new music.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced he'll release the new album o/i this year, which is the follow up to 2023's i/o.

Like i/o, Gabriel plans to release a new song from the album with each full moon of the year. The first track, "Been Undone," is coming on Saturday to coincide with the Wolf Moon. The entire album will be released by the end of the year, along with Dark-Side and Bright-Side mixes, handled by Tchad Blake and Mark "Spike" Stent, respectively.

"I'm delighted to say that tonight, at the full moon, we will be beginning another year of full moon releases under the name o\i," Gabriel wrote on his website. "The songs are a mix of thoughts and feelings."

He noted, "These are my lumpy bits –i/o: the inside has a new way out and o\i: the outside has a new way in. ... Some of these songs are going to form part of the brain project that I've been exploring for a number of years, and some just make me feel happy. I hope you like them."

Similar to i/o, the release of each new song will be accompanied by a piece of art. The "Been Undone" piece, Ciclotrama 156 (Palindrome), is from São Paulo–based artist Janaina Mello Landini.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

