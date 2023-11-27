Peter Gabriel drops final song from 'i/o', "Live and Let Live"

Peter Gabriel has unveiled the final track from his upcoming album, i/o, which drops Friday, December 1. The latest is the song "Live and Let Live," which has Gabriel singing about "forgiveness, tolerance and optimism."

“Now, I know if we look at what's happening in the Middle East now or in Ukraine, all sorts of places around the world where there's still violence and brutality, to walk around with a bunch of flowers, preaching forgiveness seems trite and pathetic, maybe,” Gabriel shares. “But in the long run, I think people have to find a way.”

He adds, “‘Peace only happens when you respect the rights of others’ is a quote from the Peace University in Costa Rica and I think that's a really important message for me and for my life. You either belong to that hurt or you free yourself and forgiveness is clearly a super effective way of freeing yourself.”

As he's done with all the other songs he's released from i/o, Gabriel is sharing several different remixes of "Live and Let Live." All three remixes — Tchad Blake's (Dark-Side Mix), Mark "Spike" Stent's (Bright-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff's Atmos mix (In-Side Mix) — will be released simultaneously.

You can listen to "Live and Let Live" now via streaming services.

i/o, Gabriel's first album of new material since 2010's Scratch My Back, is available for preorder now.

