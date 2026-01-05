Peter Gabriel releases first single from upcoming album 'o/i'

Cover of Peter Gabriel single "Been Undone." Artwork by Janaina Mello Landini (Real World Music Ltd / Sony Music Publishing/Peter Gabriel Ltd.)

Peter Gabriel has dropped his first new song of the new year.

The rocker released "Been Undone," the lead single off his upcoming album o/i, the follow up to 2023's i/o.

As he did with i/o, Gabriel plans to release a new song from the album with each full moon of the year. The entire album will be released by the end of 2026, along with Dark-Side and Bright-Side mixes, handled by Tchad Blake and Mark "Spike" Stent, respectively.

"Been Undone (Dark-Side Remix)" is available now via digital outlets.

Like i/o, each new song release will be accompanied by a piece of art. The artwork for "Been Undone," titled Ciclotrama 156 (Palindrome), comes from São Paulo–based artist Janaina Mello Landini.

"The first artwork is a special piece from Janaina Mello Landini. The way she takes the rope and moves it out, unravelling it, is almost like fractals or tree trunks and looks like the brain in some ways too, so I see a lot of entry points,” Gabriel shares. “I am delighted that Janaina is willing to participate and be part of the process.”

He adds, “We are using one of her existing images for this month to open the whole proceedings but I’m excited that she’s now going to create a piece, especially for the song.”

