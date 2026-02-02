Peter Gabriel releases ‘Put the Bucket Down’ from upcoming album 'o/i'

Cover of Peter Gabriel single "Put the Bucket Down." Artwork by Tomás Saraceno (Real World Music Ltd / Sony Music Publishing/Peter Gabriel Ltd.)

Peter Gabriel is out with a new song.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer released the track "Put the Bucket Down" on Sunday to coincide with the latest full moon. The tune is the second song he's released from his upcoming album o/i, the follow up to 2023's i/o.

According to a press release, the song “conjures dream-like imagery of mind reading, thought reading and thought writing – all of which are possible through the brain/computer interface.”

"As a side project, I am working on a show with the brain as the central core and there are a number of songs, some on i/o and some on o\i that will be part of that," says Gabriel. "This is one of those and it's a point in the narrative where we can both read and write thoughts and the person singing is not sure whether he has his own thoughts or not. Is he inside his own mind or inside someone else's?"

"Put the Bucket Down" is available now via digital outlets.

As he did with i/o, Gabriel plans to release a new song from the album with each full moon of the year. The entire album will be released by the end of 2026, along with Dark-Side and Bright-Side mixes handled by Tchad Blake and Mark "Spike" Stent, respectively.

The Tchad Blake Dark-Side Mix of the song is expected to be released later this month.

