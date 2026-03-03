Peter Gabriel releases ‘What Lies Ahead’ from upcoming album 'o/i'

Peter Gabriel has released another track off his upcoming album, o/i.

The latest, "What Lies Ahead," has been released to coincide with Tuesday's blood/worm moon. Gabriel notes that the unfinished instrumental track of the song was played during his 2023 tour as a "work in progress."

"The song actually began with a melody that my son Isaac was playing with and I thought, oh, that's really nice - I could build that into something," says Gabriel. "It’s a song about inventors and invention."

"My dad was an electrical engineer, inventor and I saw him go through the frustrations of not only trying to realize an idea, which has to normally go through so many iterations, but then to sell it, both to the people who've got the money and then to the outside world," he adds. "So, I've always been curious about the creative process and how that applies to inventors."

As he did with his last album, 2023's i/o, Gabriel plans to release a new song from o/i with each full moon of the year. The entire album will be released by the end of 2026, along with Dark-Side and Bright-Side mixes handled by Tchad Blake and Mark "Spike" Stent, respectively.

"What Lies Ahead (Bright-Side Mix)" is available now via digital outlets.

