Peter Gabriel shares new 'i/o' track, “Olive Tree,” for August’s full moon

August 1 brings us another full moon, which brings us another Peter Gabriel single. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just dropped the new track "Olive Tree" from his upcoming album i/o, which so far does not have a release date.

“In some ways I do think we are part of everything and we probably have means to connect and communicate with everything that we often shut off,” Gabriel says of the song’s themes of connection. “We only want to see and listen to the things that seem important and relevant to us and shut out the noise of everything else when, probably, hidden in that noise there are all sorts of things that can help us realize our place in this future world.”

As he's done with all the other songs he's released from i/o, Gabriel plans to release several different remixes of the song. The first one released is Mark 'Spike' Stent's Bright-Side Mix, which will be followed later this month by the Tchad Blake (Dark-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff's Atmos mix (In-Side Mix).

Next up, Gabriel will be bringing his i/o tour to North America starting September 8 in Quebec City, Canada. It hits the U.S. on September 14 in Boston. A complete list of dates can be found at petergabriel.com.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/lBUZ1xnkOPo" title="Peter Gabriel - Olive Tree (Bright-Side Mix)" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.