Peter Gabriel featured on Sheryl Crow’s cover of his 1992 hit "Digging in the Dirt"

Peter Gabriel makes a guest appearance on Sheryl Crow's new album, Evolution.
The album features Sheryl's take on Gabriel's 1992 hit "Digging in the Dirt," with new vocals added by the former Genesis frontman.
"Peter's song is the one that started me on this whole process of making my new album Evolution, the first song I brought to [my producer]," she explains. "The idea of self-examination to understand our wounds and flaws and how they affect our daily lives really resonated with me, because that process can lead to self-healing. But it can be messy, it feels like digging in the dirt."
"Digging in the Dirt" is out now and available exclusively on the digital deluxe version of Evolution, which arrives March 29.
