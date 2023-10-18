Peter Gabriel explains why he went to Genesis’ final show

By Jill Lances
Peter Gabriel left Genesis in 1975, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still have an interest in his old band. In fact, the rocker attended the group’s final live performance at London’s O2 Arena in March 2022, and he is now explaining why he decided to attend.
“Me going was a rite of passage, really,” he told Mojo. “I’d been part of the creation of Genesis so I wanted to be there at the end.”
While Gabriel was on hand to see the show, he didn't join his former bandmates onstage. As for what he thought of the performance, he noted, "Phil (Collins) wasn’t in as great a shape as he used to be, but they did a great job.”

