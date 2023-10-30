Peter Gabriel releases new 'i/o' track “And Still”

Peter Gabriel shared another track from his upcoming album i/o over the weekend, coinciding with October's full moon. The latest is "And Still," a song he wrote for his mother after she passed away.

"I wrote a song for my dad a number of years back, which I was actually able to play him, which was ‘Father, Son,'" Gabriel says. "When my mum died, I wanted to do something for her, but it's taken a while before I felt comfortable and distant enough to be able to write something."

He adds, "In the middle I wanted to write my mum a beautiful melody. She loved classical music, so we have a beautiful cello playing there. It took a while to get that right, it can't be too emotional or too underplayed, but I think we got there in the end.”

You can listen to "And Still" now via digital outlets and YouTube.

As he's done with all the other songs he's shared from i/o, Gabriel plans to release several different remixes of "And Still." The first is the Tchad Blake (Dark-Side Mix), which will be followed by Mark "Spike" Stent's (Bright-Side Mix) and Hans-Martin Buff's Atmos mix (In-Side Mix).

i/o, Gabriel's first album of new material since 2010's Scratch My Back, is due out December 1. It is available for preorder now.

