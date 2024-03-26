Peter Gabriel’s 'Back to Front – Live' in London to be released in 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray

Peter Gabriel celebrated the 25th anniversary of his iconic album So on tour back in 2013, and fans will now be able to relive the experience with the 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray release of Back to Front – Live in London.

Originally released in June 2014, Back to Front – Live in London was shot over two nights at London's O2 Arena in October 2013. The concerts had Gabriel reuniting with his original So touring band from 1986/87 to play the album in its entirety for the very first time.

In addition to every song on So, the concert features performances Gabriel classics like "Solsbury Hill," "In Your Eyes," "Digging In the Dirt," "Shock the Monkey" and "Biko." It also includes a performance of "Daddy Long Legs," which at the time was a previously unheard and unfinished piece. It wound up being an early rendition of the song "Playing for Time," which appeared on Gabriel's 2023 album, i/o. It also features a performance of the Us track "Secret World," which is now available on YouTube.

In addition to the concert, the Blu-ray includes a special bonus feature, The Visual Approach, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of the concert.

Back to Front – Live in London will be released on 4K Ultra High Definition Blu-ray on May 10. It is available for preorder now.

