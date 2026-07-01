Phil Collen on what to expect from Def Leppard's next album

Guitarist Phil Collen of Def Leppard performs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on February 03, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas)

Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen is giving fans some insight into the band’s next record.

During an interview with the Thunder Underground podcast, Collen discussed the new album they've been working on. He notes that their latest single, "Rejoice," which was released in January, is "one style of a song that's on there."

As for the rest, he says, "There's some stuff on there that's, like, 'Whoa.' You'd go, 'This is really wacky.' And so, I like that."

"I love the fact that we've kind of, not got brave, but we haven't got scared to express ourselves," he adds. "Whoever writes whatever song, everyone puts 100% into it. So it kind of, again, takes on another life when you do that as well."

He says that when it comes him and his bandmates writing songs "everyone gets involved."

"It's really diplomatic and it's a democracy," he explains. "But good ideas win."

So far there's no word on when Def Leppard will be releasing their new album. The record will be the first album of new material since 2022's Diamond Star Halos.

In the meantime, Def Leppard is currently on a tour of Europe and the U.K. and will play the O2 in London on Thursday. A complete list of dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

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