Phil Collen on whether Def Leppard will play 'Drastic Symphonies' live: “We’re just waiting for the invite”

Def Leppard's new album, Drastic Symphonies, is out now, featuring 15 of the band's songs reworked with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are known for putting on a great live show, so would they ever be interested in teaming up with an orchestra to play these interpretations live? If guitarist Phil Collen had his way, the answer would be yes.

Collen tells ABC Audio he'd love to "go around the world" and play live versions of these songs in great venues like the Sydney Opera House or London's Royal Albert Hall. He adds, “And obviously the states we could do New York, Carnegie Hall, you know, Hollywood Bowl, Berlin Symphony Orchestra. So yeah, I'd love that.”

Collen realizes the logistics and the cost may make such a tour difficult, but he's still game, noting, “We’re just waiting for the invite.”

Up next for Def Leppard, they'll kick off the U.K./European leg of their Stadium tour with Mötley Crüe on Monday, May 22, in Sheffield, England. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

