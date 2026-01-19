Phil Collins interviewed for new podcast on his life and career

Phil Collins has sat down for an interview that will be part of a new podcast for the BBC.

BBC Eras: Phil Collins, hosted by Zoe Ball, is a five-part podcast on the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. It features new interviews with such stars as Peter Gabriel, Robert Plant, Sir Bob Geldof and more, along with interviews from the BBC Archive.

The first four episodes are out now, with the fifth and final installment debuting Jan. 26. The final episode features a brand-new interview with the Genesis frontman, which, according to a post on Instagram, has him "reflecting on his iconic career through its era-defining chapters covering the past 6 decades."

"Phil Collins’ music is woven into all our lives, those songs are time machines, full of heart, drama and joy," says Ball. "I’ve been lucky enough to chat with Phil a few times over the years, but to dive into his extraordinary story for Eras and sit down with him again for such a special, intimate conversation about music, family and everything in between is an absolute dream."

She adds, "I can’t wait for everyone to hear it."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.