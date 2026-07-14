Phil Collins ready for ‘interesting’ experience running into Oasis at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Phil Collins of Genesis performs on the opening night of their North American "The Last Domino?" tour at the United Center on November 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Phil Collins has addressed the supposed feud between him and Oasis, as both artists are due to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

In a new interview with Mojo, Collins shared his thoughts as he discussed the possibility of running into the Gallagher brothers at the event.

“The inductees have all been invited to a lunch before the ceremony,” he said. “Which will be interesting, as I’m sure to bump into Oasis.”

According to Mojo, the feud dates back to 1994, around the time Oasis released their debut album, Definitely Maybe. At the time, Noel Gallagher reportedly called Collins "the antichrist of music"; he went on to say other things about him over the course of his career.

In the Mojo interview, Collins claimed one of his daughters, actress Lily Collins, confronted Liam Gallagher about the comments backstage at Live Earth in 2007.

“She went up to him and said, ‘Why do you hate my dad?’” Collins told the mag. “And apparently Liam said, ‘I don’t hate anybody, love.’”

Seems Noel once revealed in an interview that his issues with Collins stemmed from Collins scaring him at a Genesis concert in the '80s when Noel was “completely out of it.”

"Now I've thought this through, and although Noel didn't specify what song it was, I reckon it was 'Mama,' where I go 'Ha-ha-ha… Oww,' with the light under my face," Collins says of what could have scared Noel. "So I think 'Mama' is why Noel called me the antichrist."

He added, “But I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt here, and assuming he doesn’t really think I’m the antichrist.”

Collins and Oasis will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air on ABC and stream on Disney+ in December.

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