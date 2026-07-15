Photo exhibit celebrating Ozzy Osbourne's career coming to Asbury Park, New Jersey

A new photo exhibit dedicated to Ozzy Osbourne is set to debut in New Jersey.

Back to the Beginning: Remembering Ozzy Osbourne features photos from well-known rock photographer Mark Weiss. According to a press release, the exhibit celebrates "the remarkable 44 year visual journey of one of rock music's greatest icons."

It will feature photos from early in Ozzy’s career, including a 1981 portrait of the rocker on the roof of Convention Hall in Asbury Park, New Jersey. The photos document Ozzy's rock 'n' roll stardom through his final concert with Black Sabbath at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

"Mark is like a member of our family,” Ozzy once said. “He must have more photographs of me than any other photographer I've ever worked with. .. All Access Pass. He's part of the team."

The exhibit will be open at Art Spot in Asbury Park on July 23 and 24 and run through Aug. 17. Weiss will be on hand for the two-day event to interact with fans and sign copies of his book, The Decade That Rocked.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.