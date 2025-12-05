Pink Floyd announces 'Wish You Were Here 50' pop-ups

Cover of Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here 50'/ (Sony Music)

Pink Floyd has announced a set of pop-ups to celebrate the upcoming release of Wish You Were Here 50, celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic ninth studio album.

Starting Dec. 12, the day of Wish You Were Here 50's release, the Pink Floyd x News & Coffee Studio pop-up stores will open in London, Los Angeles, Barcelona and Paris, transforming each newsstand location into a specially curated space. There will also be pop-ups at stores in Berlin and Milan.

Available at the four main locations will be a Wish You Were Here 50 edition of Pink Floyd's Brain Damage fanzine, limited to 250 numbered copies, featuring covers exclusive to each city. There will also be a global edition, limited to 1,000 copies, available in Berlin and Milan, and on the band's website.

Fans can also get their hands on a limited-edition white vinyl anniversary pressing of Wish You Were Here, which will be exclusive to the four newsstand locations.

Details on the exact locations of the pop-ups can be found at PinkFloyd.com.

Wish You Were Here 50 will be released in a variety of configurations, with the original album plus 25 bonus tracks, including six tracks that have never been released before. There will also be a Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Surround mixes of the album; three concert films from the band's 1975 tour; and a short film by famed art designer and Hipgnosis co-founder Storm Thorgerson.

All formats are available for preorder now.

