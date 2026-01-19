'Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII' to be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Pink Floyd is giving fans a chance to enjoy their 1972 concert film, Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII, from the comfort of their home. The band is set to release the film on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on Feb. 27.

Digitally remastered with enhanced audio newly mixed by Steven Wilson, Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII released in theaters in April 2025 to critical acclaim. The film captures the band's October 1971 performance at the ancient Roman amphitheater in Italy, marking the first live concert ever to take place at the site.

The film, directed by Adrian Maben, also featured behind-the-scenes footage of Pink Floyd at Abbey Road Studios as they began work on what would become their iconic album The Dark Side of the Moon.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray includes both the movie and the concert audio, and it's available for preorder now.

The first official soundtrack to the movie was released in May and debuted at #1 in the U.K., becoming the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band’s seventh U.K. #1 album.

