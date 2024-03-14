Pink Floyd to reissue 'Animals' in Dolby Atmos for the first time

Sony Music

By Jill Lances

Pink Floyd is set to reissue their classic album Animals in Dolby Atmos for the first time.

Animals 2018 Remix – Dolby Atmos will be released on Blu-ray and digital platforms on May 17. The Blu-ray includes the 1977 original stereo mix along with high resolution stereo and 5.1 mixes of the album.

According to the press release, with the new mix, “listeners will feel like they are inside the song as music moves around and above them.”
The album’s iconic cover of a floating pig between two chimneys of the Battersea Power Station, conceived by Roger Waters and designed by Storm Thorgerson, has been reimagined for the new release. The new take, created by Thorgerson’s Hipgnosis partner Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell and Peter Curzon from StormStudios, still features the pig and the power station but has been modernized with various light projections.

Released in January 1977, Animals was the 10th studio album by Pink Floyd. It peaked at #3 in the U.S. and went on to be certified four-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Animals 2018 Remix – Dolby Atmos is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!