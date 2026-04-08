Pink Floyd to release new compilation album, '8-Tracks'

Pink Floyd is set to release a new compilation album.

Titled 8-Tracks, the release will, as the name suggests, feature eight curated classic tracks from the 1971-1979 era of Pink Floyd.

Songs on the album include iconic tunes like "Money," "Wish You Were Here," "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2," "Time" and "Comfortably Numb," along with early Pink Floyd tracks "One Of These Days" and "Wot's… Uh The Deal." The final track is a full version of "Pigs on the Wing," which prior to this was only available on the eight-track release of 1977's Animals.

According to the album's description, 8-Tracks is a "starting point for new listeners to discover the depth and breadth of Pink Floyd's peerless album catalogue, as well as a carefully curated collection for longtime fans to appreciate."

8-Tracks will be released June 5 on vinyl, CD and digitally. It is available for preorder now.

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