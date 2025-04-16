Pink Floyd shares 'The Dark Side of the Moon' studio footage from 'Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII'

Pink Floyd has shared another preview of the newly restored version of their 1972 concert film, Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII, which is set to hit theaters and IMAX on April 24.

In addition to the band's October 1971 performance at the ancient Roman amphitheater in Italy, which was the first live concert ever to take place at the site, the film features behind-the-scenes footage of them in the studio recording their classic 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon.

They just shared a clip from that footage, which shows Roger Waters playing around with some synthesizers, and both Roger and David Gilmour discussing the equipment they use.

“I mean it’s all extensions of what’s coming out of our heads,” Gimour says in the clip. "I mean you’ve got to remember you’ve got to have it inside your head to get it out at all anyway. The equipment isn’t actually thinking of what to do any of the time. It couldn’t control itself.”

Tickets for Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII are on sale now.

In addition to the theatrical release, Pink Floyd will release the live album Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII on May 2, marking the first full-length live record of the concert. It will be released on CD, LP, Blu-Ray, DVD, digital audio and Dolby Atmos.

It is available for preorder now.

