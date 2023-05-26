Pink Floyd shares trailer for 'The Dark Side of the Moon' eclipse event documentary

As part of the ongoing 50th anniversary celebration of The Dark Side of the Moon, Pink Floyd recently held a special event that coincided with a rare solar eclipse. That event is now being turned into a documentary, and the band is giving fans their first peek at it.

The rockers just released a teaser trailer for Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Ningaloo Eclipse, which lets fans experience the once-in-a-lifetime event at a secluded beach at Ningaloo (Nyinggulu) Marine Park in Exmouth, Western Australia, in April.

A handful of fans won a trip to the beach, where they listened to Dark Side in full — timed so that the closing line, "but the sun is eclipsed by the moon," would play at the exact moment of the eclipse.

So far the documentary doesn’t have an exact release date, but it is expected to be out sometime in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.