Pink Floyd’s 1972 concert film 'Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII' returning to theaters in April

The 1972 concert film of Pink Floyd playing Pompeii is returning to theaters.

The newly restored Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII will be released in select theaters and IMAX on April 24. It is a recording of their October 1971 performance at the ancient Roman amphitheatre in Italy, which was the first live concert ever to take place at the site. The film also features behind-the-scenes footage of Pink Floyd at Abbey Road studios as they begin work on their iconic album The Dark Side of the Moon.

As a preview of the film, a video featuring a portion of the band's performance of the more than 23-minute Meddle track "Echoes" has just been released to YouTube.

"Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii is a rare and unique document of the band performing live in the period prior to The Dark Side Of The Moon," Pink Floyd's Dave Mason shares.

Tickets for Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII go on sale March 5.

In addition to the film, the live album Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII will be released on May 2, marking the first full-length live record of the concert. It will be released on CD, LP, Blu-Ray, DVD, digital audio and Dolby Atmos.

