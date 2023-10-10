Pink Floyd’s 50th anniversary celebration of 'The Dark Side of the Moon' continues with documentary

As part of the ongoing 50th anniversary celebration of Pink Floyd's classic album The Dark Side of the Moon, the band is releasing a new 30-minute documentary, Eclipse, giving fans a look at the special Dark Side event they held in Australia that coincided with a rare solar eclipse.

The once-in-a-lifetime event took place at a secluded beach at Ningaloo (Nyinggulu) Marine Park in Exmouth, Western Australia, on April 20. A handful of fans won a trip to the beach, where they listened to Dark Side in full — timed so that the closing line, "but the sun is eclipsed by the moon," would play at the exact moment of the eclipse.

Fans will be able to check out the documentary on Pink Floyd's YouTube channel starting Friday, October 13, as part of Pink Floyd Fridays. A preview clip is available now on YouTube.

And the band hopes fans will continue the celebration with the upcoming annular solar eclipse, which will be visible in America on October 14. They are urging fans to listen to The Dark Side of the Moon while it's happening, then share video and photos of the experience to social media using #pfeclipse. Pink Floyd will then share some of those posts on their social media accounts.

Pink Floyd kicked off the 50th anniversary celebration of The Dark Side of the Moon earlier this year with the release of a new box set, featuring a remaster of the classic album and a whole host of extras. A stand-alone version of the newly remastered album will be released on CD, LP and Blu-ray on October 13.

