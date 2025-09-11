Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour seems open to ABBA-like avatar show

Louder Sound reports that at the premiere of his concert film Live At Circus Maximus, Rome at London's BFI IMAX, Gilmour was asked how he'd feel about playing some modern venues, like the Sphere in Las Vegas. And he had an interesting take on it.
Live at Circus Maximus, Rome hits theaters and IMAX on Sept. 17. It is a recording of a concert on Gilmour's 2024 Luck and Strange tour at the famed Italian venue set against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome.
The band has blacked out the cover photos on their social media pages, and on digital services the covers of all their albums have been replaced with black squares with one line descriptions of the cover art. For example, on Wish You Were Here it reads "two men in suits shaking hands one man is on fire." The Wall reads, "A wall of white bricks with red graffiti."
Although there's no word on what they could be teasing, Friday marks the 50th anniversary of Wish You Were Here, so it could be related to that milestone.
