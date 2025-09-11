Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour seems open to ABBA-like avatar show

David Gilmour attends the UK Premiere of David Gilmour's "Live At Circus Maximus, Rome" at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on September 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)

It sounds like Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour would be open to an ABBA-like avatar show.

Louder Sound reports that at the premiere of his concert film Live At Circus Maximus, Rome at London's BFI IMAX, Gilmour was asked how he'd feel about playing some modern venues, like the Sphere in Las Vegas. And he had an interesting take on it.

“Well, you know, I'm hoping, one of these days, to go there and sit and watch myself doing it, which is something I've always wanted to do,” he said. “My avatar, you know? So I don't actually have to get up and do it."

Live at Circus Maximus, Rome hits theaters and IMAX on Sept. 17. It is a recording of a concert on Gilmour's 2024 Luck and Strange tour at the famed Italian venue set against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome.

Tickets are on sale now at DavidGilmour.film.

And in Pink Floyd news, fans think the band has been teasing an upcoming announcement with some cryptic posts on social media and digital services.

The band has blacked out the cover photos on their social media pages, and on digital services the covers of all their albums have been replaced with black squares with one line descriptions of the cover art. For example, on Wish You Were Here it reads "two men in suits shaking hands one man is on fire." The Wall reads, "A wall of white bricks with red graffiti."

Although there's no word on what they could be teasing, Friday marks the 50th anniversary of Wish You Were Here, so it could be related to that milestone.

