Pink Floyd's David Gilmour dropping new album, 'Luck and Strange', in September

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour is set to release the new album, Luck and Strange, on September 6, his first album of new material in nine years.

Recorded over five months in Brighton and London, the album features songs co-written by Gilmour’s wife, Polly Samson, who he’s been collaborating with for the past 30 years.

“It’s written from the point of view of being older; mortality is the constant,” Gilmour says of the songs. “We spent a load of time during and after lockdown talking about and thinking about those kind of things.”

The album consists of eight new songs and one cover, with the title track featuring a contribution from late Pink Floyd keyboard Richard Wright, taken from a jam session at Gilmour's barn back in 2007. The first single from the record, "The Piper's Call," will be released Thursday, April 25, with the video dropping Friday, April 26.

Luck and Strange will be released in a variety of formats, including LP, CD, Blu-ray and digital. All formats are available for preorder now.

