Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason weighs in on Roger Waters' reimagined 'The Dark Side of the Moon'

Back in October 2023, Roger Waters released The Dark Side of the Moon Redux, a reimagined version of Pink Floyd's classic album The Dark Side of the Moon. Now one of his former bandmates is revealing what he thought about it.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason says he thinks many people had the wrong idea about Roger's motivations behind the release, which coincided with Dark Side's 50th anniversary.

“I really liked it," he says of the album. "There was a lot of talk about whether he’s trying to spoil it for the anniversary and stuff like that, and it was so not that. It was, ‘Let’s have another look at it from a different perspective.’”

He adds, “No one’s going to go, ‘I’m going to buy that one, I’m not going to buy that one.’ They’re interesting enough for everyone to go, ‘I’ll have both.’”

When it comes to Dark Side, Mason says one of his big regrets is that Pink Floyd didn't spend more time touring on the album and that they didn't film themselves performing it live.

"If one could play the whole thing back all over again, we probably should have taken longer, we should have spent more time playing Dark Side live and not worried about going back into the studio to make Wish You Were Here," he says. "We actually spent quite a long time in the studio having not a great time when we could have just actually drawn things out a bit longer, done more live work and filmed it."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.