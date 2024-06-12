The Police share original 'Synchronicity' promo video ahead of 40th anniversary reissue

UMe/Polydor

By Jill Lances

The Police are looking back on their hit album Synchronicity and just shared the original promotional short film used over 40 years ago to celebrate the album's release.

"They don't make album promo like they did in 1983," the band shares on social media. "A burning telephone, eggs on the piano, a taxidermy goat. It's got to be The Police."

The almost four-minute black-and-white clip includes all of those things mentioned, as well as a dinosaur skeleton, a collage of images of the band and more, and features clips of tracks like “Walking In Your Footsteps,” “Mother” and “Synchronicity II.”
It ends with snippets of the music videos for their future #1 single, “Every Breath You Take,” and “Wrapped Around Your Finger.”

The release of the video comes as The Police are set to reissue Synchronicity in honor of its 40th anniversary. The release comes out July 26 in a variety of different formats, including six-CD and four-LP sets. A six-CD super deluxe box set features 55 previously unreleased tracks — alternate takes, instrumentals, demos and live recordings — along with new liner notes, interviews and previously unseen photographs.

It is available for preorder now.

