Poll finds Brits wish they could play Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” on piano

A new U.K. poll finds that the majority of folks wish they could tickle the ivories just like Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The U.K. Express reports that a poll of 2,000 Brits, conducted by Trinity College London, finds that 53% of them wish they had learned how to play piano, with 32% of those folks picking Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" as the tune they wish they knew how to play.

Elton John’s “Your Song” is close behind in second place, followed by John Lennon’s “Imagine,” with Adele’s “Someone Like You” and Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” rounding out the top five.

The almost six-minute "Bohemian Rhapsody" was the lead single off Queen's 1975 album, A Night at the Opera, and went on to sell over 6 million copies worldwide. The track reached 2 billion streams on Spotify in December 2022.

