Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde praises "girl with a guitar" Taylor Swift

While Taylor Swift seemingly attracted some shade recently from Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters, she's now gotten some major praise from a woman who's opening for Foo Fighters this summer: Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer responsible for hits like "Back on the Chain Gang" and "I'll Stand By You" wrote on Instagram, "I saw Taylor Swift (you may have heard of her) in concert the other day. Just shows you what a girl with a guitar can do."

"Last time I loved a show that much was Aldous Harding," Chrissie continued, referring to the female indie folk singer/songwriter from New Zealand.



"So, if you haven't already - go out there and get yourselves a guitar," Chrissie concluded. "You'll never be alone again as long as you have it by your side."

Apparently, Chrissie did more than just see Taylor onstage. There are photos of her leaving a restaurant in London where, according to the caption, she "dined with Taylor Swift" on June 11.

Starting in July, Chrissie and the Pretenders will open several stadium shows for Foo Fighters, in addition to doing their own headline shows. Incidentally, many fans believe Grohl's comments about Taylor not playing live were just a joke.

