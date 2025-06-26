Pretenders to reissue their 1987 compilation, 'The Singles'

The Pretenders are set to reissue their greatest hits collection.

The Chrissie Hynde-led band will rerelease their 1987 compilation, The Singles, on two-LP and CD with remastered audio on Aug. 15.

The 16-track album features Pretenders classics like "Brass in Pocket," "Back on the Chain Gang," "Talk of the Town," "Middle of the Road," and "Don't Get Me Wrong," as well as their cover of the Sonny & Cher classic "I Got You Babe."

The Singles is available for preorder now.

The news comes just a week after the Pretenders treated their fans to a new live album. They released Pretenders Live - Kick 'Em Where It Hurts! on June 20, featuring live performances recorded during the band's 2024 theater tour.

