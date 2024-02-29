Previously unheard Ringo Starr personal tape recordings up for auction

Three cassette tapes featuring previously unheard audio from The Beatles is set to go up for auction in March.

The tapes, believed to have been made in 1966, are personal recordings made on drummer Ringo Starr's tape recorder, and feature 248 minutes of audio. On one of the tapes he’s heard describing them as “a talking record of our trip to Germany and Japan.”

The audio includes the band talking about their set list for shows in Japan, clips of performances from their Budokan concerts, Ringo’s thoughts on the tours, a demo of Ringo performing The Beatles tune “Don’t Pass Me By,” a clip of manager Brian Epstein discussing how to get out of paying import taxes when purchasing items in Japan and more.

All three tapes are being auctioned off as part of Omega Auctions' Beatles Collection auction. The sale is set to begin on March 26, with the estimated price for the cassettes between $12,000 and $25,000.

