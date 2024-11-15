Previously unheard George Harrison song from 'Living in the Material World' reissue out now

The new 50th anniversary reissue of George Harrison's solo album Living in the Material World is out now, and to coincide with the release, the legendary rocker's estate has shared another previously unheard recording.
The latest is an all-star recording of "Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)," featuring Harrison's Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, along with Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson and Rick Danko from The Band.
"Sunshine Life For Me (Sail Away Raymond)" is available now via digital outlets.
Released in May 1973, Living in the Material World, Harrison's second solo album of original material, was his second solo album to hit #1.
