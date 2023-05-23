Purple Plays: Jimi Hendrix games have arrived for your smart TV

These days a lot of streaming platforms offer games, both free and paid, in addition to movies and TV shows. And as of May 23, you can play a Jimi Hendrix-themed game on one of those platforms.

Play.Works The Jimi Hendrix Experience is a slots game that is now available on Roku and will soon be rolled out to other pay TV platforms. It's the first time that Hendrix's music has been incorporated onto a connected TV, or CTV, platform. As you level up on the game, you can see unreleased photos and hear music from across Hendrix's catalog.

Later this year, Play.Works will launch a Jimi Hendrix trivia video game. Both the games are part of a partnership between Play.Works, Experience Hendrix LLC and Authentic Hendrix LLC, the official representatives of Jimi's estate.

Experience Hendrix President and CEO Janie Hendrix explains, "It's a step toward the future. We recently celebrated what would have been Jimi's 80th birthday, and he continues to appeal to people of all ages and walks of life. The Play.Works game and video trivia are an excellent way to reintroduce his magic and music to a whole new generation."

