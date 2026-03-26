Put me in coach: John Fogerty to reissue 1985 solo album, 'Centerfield'

Just in time for baseball's opening day, John Fogerty, the only musician to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, has announced that he's reissuing his 1985 solo album, Centerfield.

Centerfield (Hall of Fame Edition), set to arrive this summer, will feature a remastered version of the album sourced from the original half-inch master analog tapes. The CD and digital editions will also feature live performances of the album's three hit singles: the title track, "The Old Man Down The Road" and "Rock and Roll Girls." The live tracks were recorded in 2024 and performed with his sons, Shane Fogerty and Tyler Fogerty.

Released in January 1985, Centerfield was the third solo album from Fogerty, who played all the instruments on the project. It hit #1 in the U.S. and gave Fogerty his only top-10 single as a solo artist, "The Old Man Down The Road," which peaked at #10.

Fogerty has a busy 2026 ahead of him. He’ll perform at the “Thank You, NYPD” concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden Saturday, and he has a string of solo tour dates booked for May and June. In September, he’ll launch a new leg of his Legacy Tour, this time with fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Steve Winwood. It kicks off Sept. 3 in Tinley Park, Illinois, outside of Chicago.

On June 11, Fogerty will be honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame with the 2026 Johnny Mercer Award, the organization’s highest honor.

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