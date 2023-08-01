Queen + Adam Lambert bringing Rhapsody Tour to Japan

Queen + Adam Lambert has added new dates to their Rhapsody Tour, which will keep them on the road through 2024.

The new dates will bring them to Japan next February, kicking things off in Nagoya on February 4, Osaka on February 7 and Sapporo on February 10; the trek wraps with two shows in Tokyo on February 13 and 14. The concert in Sapporo is the band’s first time in the city since Queen’s Hot Space Tour in October 1982.

"We are so excited to be returning to Japan, the country that has always held a special and most honored place in our hearts," Roger Taylor shares. "This may be the last time…who knows? We promise to bring a very real spectacular for you to enjoy!"

There will be a presale lottery from August 10 to October 6 for Japanese residents only, with presale for overseas fans running from October 7 to October 25. The general onsale starts October 28.

Queen + Adam Lambert will bring the Rhapsody Tour to North America starting October 5 in Baltimore, Maryland. A complete list of tour dates can be found at queenonline.com.

