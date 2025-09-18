Queen celebrating 50th anniversary of 'A Night At The Opera' with vinyl reissues

Queen is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their fourth studio album, A Night at the Opera, with vinyl reissues.

The album will be reissued on crystal-clear vinyl with gold labels on Oct. 17 in the U.S., with the release coming out in the U.K. on Oct. 18 for National Album Day. In addition, on Oct. 31, the album's iconic single, "Bohemian Rhapsody," will be released on transparent blue heavyweight 12-inch vinyl, as a 12-inch picture disc and as a blue cassette single.

"A Night At The Opera was a hugely important album for us," says Queen guitarist Sir Brian May. "It opened up the world for us."

“We were at the peak of our confidence,” adds drummer Roger Taylor. “It felt like there wasn’t anything we couldn’t do, and it shows on that album.”

Released in November 1975, A Night at the Opera was Queen's first #1 on the U.K. album charts; in the U.S., it peaked at #4. In addition to "Bohemian Rhapsody," which spent nine weeks at #1 in the U.K., the album includes the Queen classic "You're My Best Friend," as well as future live staples "Love of My Life" and "I'm in Love with My Car."

