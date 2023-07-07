'Queen The Greatest Live' – Episode 24: “Crazy Little Thing Called Love"

Queen is back with episode 24 of their weekly YouTube series Queen the Greatest Live, once again looking at the evolution of a song's live performance, this time focusing on the classic hit "Crazy Little Thing Called Love."

This week's episode features a joyous performance of The Game track from Japan's Seibu Lions Stadium during their 1982 Hot Space Tour.

"It took me five or ten minutes," frontman Freddie Mercury previously told Melody Maker of writing the tune. "I did that on the guitar, which I can't play for nuts, and in one way it was quite a good thing, because I was restricted, knowing only a few chords."

Released in December 1979, "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" went on to become Queen's first #1 single in the U.S., spending four weeks on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

