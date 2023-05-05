'Queen The Greatest Live' – episode 16: “Under Pressure”

Queen Production Ltd.

By Jill Lances

Queen is once again highlighting their unique stage wear in the latest edition of their weekly YouTube series, Queen The Greatest Live.

In this week's episode, the band highlights the looks from four performances of their '80s hit "Under Pressure," which was recorded as a duet with David Bowie.

The live clips come from the band’s June 5, 1982, performance at the Milton Keynes Bowl in Buckinghamshire, England; a May 1985 concert in Japan; their historic June 27, 1986, concert in Budapest, Hungary; and finally, clips from their July 1986 homecoming shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The London shows, in which Mercury wore a yellow military-style jacket designed by Diana Moseley, wound up being their last-ever performances in London.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!