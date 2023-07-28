'Queen The Greatest Live' – Episode 27: "Tutti Frutti"

Queen Production Ltd.

By Jill Lances

Queen always loves to surprise their audience, and one of those examples is the subject of this week's episode of the band's weekly YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live

The video features the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers performing a cover of the Little Richard classic "Tutti Frutti" at Wembley Stadium during their 1986 Magic Tour, a song most fans probably weren't expecting to hear. The cover starts out acoustic and then quickly explodes, featuring Roger Taylor's thunderous drumming, and a Brian May solo on his Red Special guitar.

As for why they chose it, May told Total Guitar earlier this year, "When I first heard Little Richard, it was a moment of shock, but there was also the joy of realizing that people could actually sing that way – they could scream their emotions."

And coming next week - "Big Spender"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

