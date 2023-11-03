'Queen The Greatest Live' – Episode 40: “Stone Cold Crazy”

Queen is giving fans a look at another classic performance in this week's episode of their YouTube series, Queen the Greatest Live.

The band shares footage of their performance of the Sheer Heart Attack track "Stone Cold Crazy" at the Rainbow Theatre in London in November 1974. It was the first time the band headlined the famed 3,000-seat venue and the first time their live performance was professionally filmed.

"When I see the footage of us from those shows now, I see so much confidence and adrenaline," guitarist Brian May said in a 2014 interview with Mojo. "And I think, 'My God, we were such impatient boys.'"

This was the second time Queen played the Rainbow Theatre, having previously opened for Mott the Hoople; the show's deemed the moment they proved they had what it takes to be headliners.

Next week on Queen The Greatest Live: "Encores."

