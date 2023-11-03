'Queen The Greatest Live' – Episode 40: “Stone Cold Crazy”

Queen Production Ltd.

By Jill Lances

Queen is giving fans a look at another classic performance in this week's episode of their YouTube series, Queen the Greatest Live.

The band shares footage of their performance of the Sheer Heart Attack track "Stone Cold Crazy" at the Rainbow Theatre in London in November 1974. It was the first time the band headlined the famed 3,000-seat venue and the first time their live performance was professionally filmed.

"When I see the footage of us from those shows now, I see so much confidence and adrenaline," guitarist Brian May said in a 2014 interview with Mojo. "And I think, 'My God, we were such impatient boys.'"

This was the second time Queen played the Rainbow Theatre, having previously opened for Mott the Hoople; the show's deemed the moment they proved they had what it takes to be headliners.

Next week on Queen The Greatest Live: "Encores."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!