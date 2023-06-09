'Queen The Greatest Live' – Episode 20: “Is This the World We Created…?”

Queen is back with episode 20 of their weekly YouTube series Queen The Greatest Live, this week looking at one of their classic performances of "Is This the World We Created…?"

The performance was recorded at one of their Magic Tour sell-out shows at London's Wembley Stadium in July 1986, and shows how the acoustic performance, featuring just Freddie Mercury and Brian May, can captivate an audience just as much as their more epic tunes.

The song, from 1984's The Works, was penned by Mercury and May after watching a documentary on the African famine of the eighties. A year earlier they had performed the song for the Live Aid concert at the very same venue.

And coming up next week – “Adapting Songs.”

