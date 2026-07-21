Queen launches vintage poster series

Queen is looking back at the past for a new series of posters.

The band is releasing a new collection of replica vintage Queen posters, with the first installment in the series featuring four posters.

The first set includes Sheer Heart Attack, We Will Rock You and Queen Are Coming posters. There's also a 1980 concert poster with an image of the band, and frontman Freddie Mercury in a jumping position that makes it appear as though he's floating onstage.

All posters feature an official Queen embossed stamp and cost $50. They are available for preorder now, with shipping set for Aug. 15. More info can be found at QueenOnlineStore.com.

This isn’t the first time Queen has released a vintage replica poster. In 2025 they released a replica Queen Live Aid poster for the 40th anniversary of the all-star benefit concert. Proceeds from that poster were split between The Band Aid Trust and The Mercury Phoenix Trust.

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